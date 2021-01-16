Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to announce earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.24). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.93 million.

EFSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn purchased 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $307,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,670.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,770,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,984 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.44. 78,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,904. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

