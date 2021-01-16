Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $658.04 Million

Analysts expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to report sales of $658.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $674.80 million and the lowest is $636.70 million. Envista posted sales of $720.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $640.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.18 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Envista from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $35.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.59. Envista has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.08 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the third quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 596.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Envista by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

