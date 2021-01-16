Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Epiroc AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epiroc AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold.

EPOKY stock opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $20.08.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

