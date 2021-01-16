EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Raised to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $19.00 in a report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EQT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. EQT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.22.

EQT stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,712,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,991. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.26. EQT has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.85 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,007,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,533,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,354,000 after acquiring an additional 970,509 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,989,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,469,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,096,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

