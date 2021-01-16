Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Receives $103.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.55.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQGPF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

OTCMKTS EQGPF remained flat at $$85.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.59. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $85.55.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.