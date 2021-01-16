Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($7.44) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($7.80). Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at ($8.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.53) EPS.

Get Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) alerts:

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$164.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.62 million.

PD has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. ATB Capital upgraded Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.16.

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$29.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52-week low of C$7.80 and a 52-week high of C$39.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$403.74 million and a P/E ratio of -4.77.

About Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.