Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for EQT Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.22.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $18.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $172.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EQT by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in EQT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in EQT by 9.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 14.2% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 11.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

