Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.61). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $76.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.

NYSE PEB opened at $20.57 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $471,777.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,368. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1.52%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.