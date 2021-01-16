Ergo Market Capitalization Achieves $18.97 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 39.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Ergo has a total market cap of $18.97 million and approximately $555,106.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,027.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,259.38 or 0.03401259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.40 or 0.00398093 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $501.08 or 0.01353270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $206.72 or 0.00558304 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.24 or 0.00430064 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.89 or 0.00299472 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00021434 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 30,523,800 coins and its circulating supply is 27,220,078 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars.

