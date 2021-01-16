Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ERRPF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $24.00 to $22.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $23.50 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ero Copper from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.17.

ERRPF stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $18.19.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

