Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)’s share price rose 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 4,692,134 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,406,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $310.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99.

About Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC)

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

