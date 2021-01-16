Essentia (ESS) Market Cap Hits $339,608.72

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Essentia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $339,608.72 and $7,029.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.34 or 0.00504989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.10 or 0.04183343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00016136 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,944,706 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Token Trading

