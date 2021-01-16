Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.20.

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $51.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.15. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $51.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. The business had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 142,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,318.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $120,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,080,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,261 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 12.3% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

