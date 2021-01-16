Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 104.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 407,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 30,082 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter valued at $206,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1,968.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 78,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 74,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter valued at $1,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.96 million, a P/E ratio of 152.73 and a beta of 1.23. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $23.75.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

