Eugene Durenard Sells 10,500 Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Stock

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Director Eugene Durenard sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $105,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eugene Durenard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Eugene Durenard sold 10,000 shares of Co-Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $101,500.00.

CODX opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $297.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of -3.30. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 53.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODX. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $182,000. 27.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CODX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

