Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) (LON:ERM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $900.00

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) (LON:ERM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $900.00 and traded as high as $1,016.00. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) shares last traded at $1,010.00, with a volume of 123,099 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,052.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.40 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.06%.

In other Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) news, insider Imogen Joss acquired 1,001 shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 999 ($13.05) per share, with a total value of £9,999.99 ($13,065.05). Also, insider Leslie Van de Walle acquired 5,000 shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,053 ($13.76) per share, with a total value of £52,650 ($68,787.56). Insiders have bought 9,501 shares of company stock valued at $10,058,999 in the last ninety days.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) Company Profile (LON:ERM)

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

