EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,229 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVERTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of EVTC opened at $38.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $42.35.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $3,049,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,313,221.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $949,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,492.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,437,198. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

