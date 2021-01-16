Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) & OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Head to Head Comparison

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) and Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get OneSpan alerts:

77.1% of OneSpan shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of OneSpan shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OneSpan and Eviation Aircraft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan $254.57 million 3.66 $8.79 million $0.54 42.44 Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

OneSpan has higher revenue and earnings than Eviation Aircraft.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for OneSpan and Eviation Aircraft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan 0 1 2 0 2.67 Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

OneSpan presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.53%. Given OneSpan’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe OneSpan is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Volatility & Risk

OneSpan has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OneSpan and Eviation Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan 5.72% 10.86% 7.52% Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A

Summary

OneSpan beats Eviation Aircraft on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution. It also provides Secure Agreement Automation, a cloud-based solution that helps digitize the mobile and online application process; Mobile Security Suite, a software development kit; Mobile Authenticator Studio, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; and OneSpan Sign, which supports a range of e-signature requirements from simple to complex. In addition, the company offers DIGIPASS hardware authenticators that supports authentication and digital signatures for applications running on PCs, tablets, and mobile phones; and authentication servers that enables customers to administer a high level of access control. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Eviation Aircraft Company Profile

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.