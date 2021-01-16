Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 2,059,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 660,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a market cap of $73.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Evoke Pharma, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 23,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $70,424.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 363,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,383.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 48,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $139,333.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,643 shares of company stock valued at $226,405. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 250.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 66,443 shares in the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

