Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) to Issue $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) stock opened at C$37.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.67. Exchange Income Co. has a twelve month low of C$12.57 and a twelve month high of C$45.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.82.

Get Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) alerts:

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$297.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.28 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EIF. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$35.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.44.

About Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.