Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelixis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.20.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $23.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $22.12. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 39,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $872,336.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 34,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $700,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,746 shares of company stock valued at $5,684,601. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

