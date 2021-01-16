EXMO Coin (EXM) Reaches Market Cap of $2.85 Million

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last week, EXMO Coin has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One EXMO Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMO Coin has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $8,565.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00058136 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.35 or 0.00518954 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005804 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00045128 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000209 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,552.49 or 0.04232517 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013828 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.
- INO COIN (INO) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016366 BTC.
EXMO Coin Profile
EXMO Coin is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,829,942,862 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,563,585 tokens. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official. EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1. The Reddit community for EXMO Coin is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “
Buying and Selling EXMO Coin
