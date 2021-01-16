EXMO Coin (EXM) Reaches Market Cap of $2.85 Million

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last week, EXMO Coin has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One EXMO Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMO Coin has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $8,565.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00058136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.35 or 0.00518954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00045128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,552.49 or 0.04232517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016366 BTC.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXMO Coin is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,829,942,862 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,563,585 tokens. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official. EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1. The Reddit community for EXMO Coin is https://reddit.com/