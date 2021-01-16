Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Raised by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,181,000 after acquiring an additional 443,973 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,745,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,554,000 after acquiring an additional 229,666 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,166,000 after acquiring an additional 177,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,183,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $202.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.69. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.