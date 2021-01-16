Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Update

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the December 15th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Shone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eyenovia by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EYEN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 118,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,635. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EYEN. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Eyenovia from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

