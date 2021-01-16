EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in EZCORP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 26,505 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in EZCORP by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 35,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in EZCORP by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,878,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 114,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $258.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.62. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

