Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s 6th Largest Position

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,489 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 5.5% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,232,150,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 9.1% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Facebook by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 776,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $203,379,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on FB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.93.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $112,063.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,030.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,197,407 shares of company stock worth $327,182,808. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $251.36 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.