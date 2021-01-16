Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,225 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 0.6% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 280.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,197,407 shares of company stock valued at $327,182,808. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.93.

Shares of FB opened at $251.36 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.29. The company has a market capitalization of $715.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

