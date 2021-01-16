Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective increased by Moffett Nathanson from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $301.93.

Shares of FB stock opened at $251.36 on Friday. Facebook has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $715.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $11,264,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,197,407 shares of company stock worth $327,182,808 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,232,150,000 after acquiring an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.1% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 776,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $203,379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

