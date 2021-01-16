Faceter Trading 20.6% Lower This Week (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. Faceter has a market capitalization of $283,258.61 and approximately $476.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Faceter has traded down 20.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00058538 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.51 or 0.00515983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00044638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,564.44 or 0.04214974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00013304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00016123 BTC.

Faceter Profile

FACE is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 tokens. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Token Trading

Faceter can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

