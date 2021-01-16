Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.41 and last traded at $13.35. 3,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 4,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24.

About Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG)

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiary Farmers and Merchants Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland, and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.

