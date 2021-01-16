Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of FERGY stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

