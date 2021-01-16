Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) & The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Head to Head Survey

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) and Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get The RealReal alerts:

This table compares The RealReal and Ferrellgas Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The RealReal $318.04 million 7.59 -$96.75 million ($1.97) -13.84 Ferrellgas Partners $1.50 billion 0.04 -$82.50 million N/A N/A

Ferrellgas Partners has higher revenue and earnings than The RealReal.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The RealReal and Ferrellgas Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The RealReal 0 5 13 0 2.72 Ferrellgas Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

The RealReal presently has a consensus target price of $19.76, suggesting a potential downside of 27.48%. Given The RealReal’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe The RealReal is more favorable than Ferrellgas Partners.

Profitability

This table compares The RealReal and Ferrellgas Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The RealReal -40.78% -38.60% -23.54% Ferrellgas Partners -5.53% N/A -2.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.2% of The RealReal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of The RealReal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

The RealReal has a beta of 3.62, indicating that its stock price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrellgas Partners has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. The company's propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. It serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2020, it operated 79 service centers and 906 propane distribution locations. The company is also involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; and retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.