FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of DBMBF opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21.

Get FIBRA Macquarie México alerts:

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie MÃ©xico (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversiÃ³n en bienes raÃ­ces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.