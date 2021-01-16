FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FBBPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded FIBRA Prologis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank downgraded FIBRA Prologis from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

OTCMKTS:FBBPF opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. FIBRA Prologis has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01.

About FIBRA Prologis

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of September 30, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 201 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 39.0 million square feet (3.6 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

