Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives $162.82 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.82.

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th.

In related news, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Insiders have sold a total of 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,515,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,701. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

