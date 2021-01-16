Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V) (CVE:FIL) Upgraded to “Outperform Overweight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V) (CVE:FIL) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have C$3.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V)’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Shares of CVE:FIL opened at C$1.95 on Tuesday. Filo Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.00 and a 52 week high of C$2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.86. The company has a market cap of C$216.00 million and a P/E ratio of -7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 19.00, a current ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V) (CVE:FIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Filo Mining Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

