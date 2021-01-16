Financial Comparison: Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) vs. Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Colony Credit Real Estate has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simon Property Group has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Colony Credit Real Estate and Simon Property Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Credit Real Estate $97.68 million 10.29 -$414.51 million ($0.36) -21.72 Simon Property Group $5.76 billion 4.94 $2.10 billion $12.04 7.72

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Credit Real Estate. Colony Credit Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simon Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Credit Real Estate and Simon Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Credit Real Estate -232.33% 6.05% 1.77% Simon Property Group 32.88% 65.60% 5.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.3% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Colony Credit Real Estate and Simon Property Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Credit Real Estate 0 1 1 0 2.50 Simon Property Group 2 12 4 0 2.11

Colony Credit Real Estate presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.66%. Simon Property Group has a consensus target price of $87.22, suggesting a potential downside of 6.21%. Given Colony Credit Real Estate’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Colony Credit Real Estate is more favorable than Simon Property Group.

Summary

Simon Property Group beats Colony Credit Real Estate on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. in June 2018. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.