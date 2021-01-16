Financial Review: Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Inphi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of Canadian Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Inphi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inphi and Canadian Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inphi -10.22% 15.33% 5.29% Canadian Solar 6.19% 10.28% 2.91%

Risk and Volatility

Inphi has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Inphi and Canadian Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inphi 0 5 9 0 2.64 Canadian Solar 0 2 6 0 2.75

Inphi presently has a consensus target price of $143.46, suggesting a potential downside of 15.82%. Canadian Solar has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.48%. Given Canadian Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Solar is more favorable than Inphi.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inphi and Canadian Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inphi $365.64 million 24.29 -$72.91 million ($0.06) -2,840.33 Canadian Solar $3.20 billion 0.95 $171.59 million $2.19 23.41

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Inphi. Inphi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Canadian Solar beats Inphi on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures. Its solutions provide a high-speed interface between analog and mixed signals, and digital information in high-performance systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, and data centers. The company also provides 25G to 600G high-speed analog and mixed semiconductor solutions for the communications market. Its products perform a range of functions, such as amplifying, encoding, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and retiming signals at speeds up to 400 Gbps. Inphi Corporation sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through a network of sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as TCom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Inphi Corporation in February 2001. Inphi Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories. It also provides engineering, procurement, and construction; and operation and maintenance (O&M) services. This segment's energy solution products include solar inverters and energy storage systems for utility, commercial, residential, and specialty product applications. Its O&M services include inspections, repair, and replacement of plant equipment; and site management and administrative support services for solar power projects. The Energy segment engages in the development and sale of solar power projects; and operation of solar power plants and sale of electricity. As of January 31, 2020, this segment had a fleet of solar power plants in operation with an aggregate capacity of approximately 880.2 MWp. The company's primary customers include distributors, system integrators, project developers, and installers/EPC companies. Canadian Solar Inc. sells its products primarily under its Canadian Solar brand name; and on an OEM basis. It has operations in North America, South America, Europe, South Africa, the Middle East, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

