Financial Review: Triad Guaranty (OTCMKTS:TGIC) versus NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Triad Guaranty (OTCMKTS:TGIC) and NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Triad Guaranty alerts:

Triad Guaranty has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NMI has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Triad Guaranty and NMI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triad Guaranty 0 0 0 0 N/A NMI 0 2 10 0 2.83

NMI has a consensus price target of $26.68, indicating a potential upside of 9.67%. Given NMI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NMI is more favorable than Triad Guaranty.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Triad Guaranty and NMI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triad Guaranty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NMI $378.77 million 5.45 $171.96 million $2.62 9.29

NMI has higher revenue and earnings than Triad Guaranty.

Profitability

This table compares Triad Guaranty and NMI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triad Guaranty N/A N/A N/A NMI 40.51% 15.70% 10.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of NMI shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Triad Guaranty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of NMI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NMI beats Triad Guaranty on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Triad Guaranty Company Profile

Triad Guaranty Inc., through its subsidiary, Triad Guaranty Insurance Corporation, operates mortgage guaranty insurance business in run-off under two corrective orders issued by the Illinois Department of Insurance. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama. On June 3, 2013, Triad Guaranty Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Triad Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triad Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.