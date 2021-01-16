Financial Survey: Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) and ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY)

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) and ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

This table compares Steel Dynamics and ArcelorMittal South Africa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Dynamics 5.17% 13.40% 6.34% ArcelorMittal South Africa N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.4% of Steel Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Steel Dynamics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Steel Dynamics has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ArcelorMittal South Africa has a beta of 3.12, suggesting that its stock price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Steel Dynamics and ArcelorMittal South Africa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Dynamics 1 2 6 0 2.56 ArcelorMittal South Africa 0 0 0 0 N/A

Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus target price of $31.38, suggesting a potential downside of 19.96%. Given Steel Dynamics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Steel Dynamics is more favorable than ArcelorMittal South Africa.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Steel Dynamics and ArcelorMittal South Africa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Dynamics $10.49 billion 0.79 $671.10 million $3.10 12.65 ArcelorMittal South Africa $2.86 billion 0.04 -$324.05 million N/A N/A

Steel Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than ArcelorMittal South Africa.

Summary

Steel Dynamics beats ArcelorMittal South Africa on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections. This segment is also involved in the turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, precision saw-cutting, cold drawing, and heat treating of bar products; and cutting to length, straightening, hole punching, shot blasting, welding, and coating of beams, channels, and specialty steel sections. Its products are used in construction, automotive, manufacturing, transportation, heavy and agriculture equipment, and pipe and tube industry sectors. This segment sells its products directly to end-users, steel fabricators, and service centers. The Metals Recycling Operations segment engages in the purchase, process, and resale of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals into reusable forms and grades. Its ferrous products include heavy melting steel, busheling, bundled scrap, shredded scrap, steel turnings, and cast iron products; and nonferrous products comprise aluminum, brass, copper, stainless steel, and other nonferrous metals. This segment also provides transportation logistics, marketing, brokerage, and scrap management services. The Steel Fabrication Operations segment produces steel building components comprising steel joists, girders, trusses, and steel deck products for non-residential steel fabricators. The company also exports its products. Steel Dynamics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

About ArcelorMittal South Africa

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils. The company also provides foundry products that include castings, such as air injection tubes, door bodies, fire bars, pallet cars, pallet frames, goose necks, etc. for coke ovens, direct reduction, sinter plant, and blast furnaces, as well as the hot and cold mills. In addition, it offers long steel products comprising fencing profiles, forgings, hexagon bars, hollow bars, mining bars, rails, reinforcing bars/Y bars, rounds and squares, special profiles, structural and heavy structural sections, window sections, and wire rods; and tubular products, which comprise hot rolled seamless line pipes and OCTG, hot rolled boiler tubes, and cold drawn precision products. Further, the company produces and markets commercial grade coking coal, as well as processes and markets by-products. It serves clients in agricultural, armament, automotive, bolt and nut, chains, construction, engineering, furniture and appliance, mining, packaging, piping, renewable energy, roofing and cladding, and tubing industries in South Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Mittal Steel South Africa Limited and changed its name to ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd in October 2006. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Vanderbijlpark, South Africa. ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd is a subsidiary of ArcelorMittal Holdings AG.

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.