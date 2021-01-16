FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.46.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FEYE. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays cut FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

FEYE opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. FireEye has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,121,881.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $1,132,335.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 420,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,425,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,911. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in FireEye by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in FireEye by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,401 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in FireEye by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 27,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

