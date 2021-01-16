FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) PT Raised to $21.00

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the information security company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FEYE. Truist downgraded FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays cut FireEye from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.46.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. FireEye has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,138,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,260,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,949.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 186,954.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,388,442 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 27,373,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in FireEye by 17.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,216,201 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $89,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,095 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FireEye in the third quarter valued at $6,624,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in FireEye by 815.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 585,700 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 521,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in FireEye in the third quarter valued at $4,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

