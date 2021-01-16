First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 895 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 895 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Generac by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Generac from $235.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Stephens increased their target price on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.15.

Shares of GNRC opened at $252.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $263.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.30 and a 200-day moving average of $193.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,254 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

