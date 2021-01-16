First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth $51,990,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at $40,928,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in LivePerson by 1.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,706,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in LivePerson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after buying an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 153,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $8,611,240.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $184,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,829 shares of company stock worth $23,800,295 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.31. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $68.55.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. LivePerson’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

