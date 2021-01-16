First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $7,778,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after buying an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $700,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $732,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

AEIS opened at $115.47 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $119.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

