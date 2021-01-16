First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HVT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Sidoti upped their price target on Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

NYSE HVT opened at $33.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $603.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.37. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $217.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 10,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $285,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,963.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

