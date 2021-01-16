First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $311,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 106.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,643,000 after purchasing an additional 644,150 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 129.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,834,000 after buying an additional 268,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,319,000 after buying an additional 249,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 76.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,770,000 after buying an additional 240,814 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock opened at $347.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $97.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $354.63 and a 200-day moving average of $372.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.