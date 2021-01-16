First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 32,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 22,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $83.15 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.56). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $221,338.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,961.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAMR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

