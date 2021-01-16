First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 24,751 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 90.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,751 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 417,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,804,000 after purchasing an additional 23,189 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,797,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 17,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $92.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.58 and its 200-day moving average is $86.08. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $93.63.

