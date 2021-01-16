First Citrus Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:FCIT) Shares Up 0.9%

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIT) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.08 and last traded at $23.00. Approximately 310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63.

About First Citrus Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:FCIT)

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citrus Bank that offers various community and retail banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company provides checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificate of deposits, and IRA accounts, as well as business accounts; personal loans; and mobile banking and mobile deposit services.

